Fans invited to Triple Eight wildcard launch

The Supercars powerhouse will continue its Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard programme for a third season this year.

Series legend Craig Lowndes will spearhead the entry for a second-consecutive season, this time joined by Zane Goddard.

The programme will be officially launched at Maritime Green Northshore in Brisbane at 4pm on Saturday May 27.

Fans are being urged to attend the launch which will feature appearances by Lowndes, Goddard, Triple Eight's regular Supercars drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney, and T8 managing director Jamie Whincup.

The event will also feature autograph sessions, good, a DJ and other entertainment.

Critical details of the Triple Eight wildcard are yet to be revealed, with the team yet to confirm how many outings the third entry will make.

The Bathurst 1000 is a lock for the entry, with the Sandown 500 likely and a solo round appearance for Goddard also on the cards.

Triple Eight is currently building the wildcard Camaro, as well as a fourth Camaro that has been sold to Peter Adderton and could be used as an additional wildcard later in the season.

As it stands the third T8 car is the only wildcard entry confirmed for Supercars this year after efforts from Walkinshaw Andretti United to field an additional car were recently abandoned.

The Supercheap Auto car achieved the best Bathurst 1000 result for a wildcard entry last year when Lowndes and Declan Fraser combined to finish the Great Race in eighth.