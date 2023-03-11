WEC Prologue: Cadillac beats Toyota in second Sebring session
Cadillac took the top spot in the second session of the World Endurance Championship Prologue at Sebring ahead of next week’s 1000-mile season-opener.
Earl Bamber led the way in the three-hour period on Saturday afternoon aboard the solo Ganassi-run Cadillac Racing LMDh with a 1m48.429s.
The time for the Caddy V-Series.R set early in the session was enough to eclipse the best of the Toyota Le Mans Hypercars by just over a hundredth, Sebastien Buemi taking second spot on a 1m48.443s.
But Bamber’s time was still two tenths shy of the laps in the 1m48.2s bracket both Toyota GR010 HYBRIDs managed in the morning session.
Jose Maria Lopez took third position in the afternoon with a 1m48.553s, which was three tenths off the time with which he topped the classification in the morning.
Ferrari took fourth and fifth position with its pair of AF Corse-run 499P LMHs, though the two cars were a second off the pace.
Antonio Fuoco set a 1m49.402s to just edge out Antonio Giovinazzi, who ended up on 1m49.573s.
The two Porsche 963 LMDhs were sixth and seventh, Frederic Makowiecki’s 1m49.657s putting him three tenths up on Laurens Vanthoor in the second of the two Penske-run cars.
Peugeot was again off the pace in the Hypercar class in eighth and ninth positions, Nico Muller’s 1m51.035s in the fastest of the 9X8 LMHs leaving him 2.6s behind the Cadillac.
Mikkel Jensen took ninth with 1m51.767s after the car lost track time following an incident between Jean-Eric Vergne and the Vector Sport LMP2 ORECA driven by Ryan Cullen.
Glickenhaus and Vanwall again brought up the rear of 11-car Hypercar field, Olivier Pla’s 1m52.203s for Glickenhaus outpacing Esteban Guerrieri by seven tenths.
#7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
United stays on top in LMP2
Phil Hanson was again quickest in LMP2 for the United Autosports squad, the Briton knocking more than two tenths off his morning best aboard the #22 ORECA-Gibson 07 to get down to a 1m51.492s.
The next two cars in class were four and five hundredths behind: Daniil Kvyat was second for Prema with a 1m51.534s just ahead of WRT driver Louis Deletraz on 1m51.589s.
Michelle Gatting also followed up on her GTE Am time-topping performance in the morning by going quickest again aboard the Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR.
The Dane posted a 1m59.201s aboard the Iron Lynx-run car to end up two tenths clear of Ulysse de Pauw in the fastest of the AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evos.
The WEC Prologue resumes for the first of two more sessions at 09:00 local time on Sunday.
|Cla
|Nº
|Driver
|Car / Engine
|Time
|Delay
|Laps
|1
|2
|Earl Bamber
Alex Lynn
R.Westbrook
|Cadillac
|1'48.429
|58
|2
|8
|Sébastien Buemi
Brendon Hartley
Ryo Hirakawa
|Toyota
|1'48.443
|0.014
|74
|3
|7
|Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
José María López
|Toyota
|1'48.553
|0.124
|70
|4
|50
|Antonio Fuoco
Miguel Molina
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari
|1'49.402
|0.973
|35
|5
|51
|A.P.Guidi
James Calado
A.Giovinazzi
|Ferrari
|1'49.573
|1.144
|55
|6
|5
|Dane Cameron
M.Christensen
F.Makowiecki
|Porsche
|1'49.657
|1.228
|41
|7
|6
|Kévin Estre
André Lotterer
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche
|1'49.987
|1.558
|40
|8
|94
|Loïc Duval
Gustavo Menezes
Nico Müller
|Peugeot
|1'51.035
|2.606
|40
|9
|22
|Frederick Lubin
Phil Hanson
F.Albuquerque
|ORECA/Gibson
|1'51.492
|3.063
|70
|10
|63
|Doriane Pin
Mirko Bortolotti
Daniil Kvyat
|ORECA/Gibson
|1'51.534
|3.105
|56
|11
|41
|Rui Andrade
Robert Kubica
Louis Delétraz
|ORECA/Gibson
|1'51.589
|3.160
|72
|12
|9
|Filip-Ioan Ugran
Bent Viscaal
A.Caldarelli
|ORECA/Gibson
|1'51.675
|3.246
|60
|13
|93
|Paul Di Resta
Mikkel Jensen
Jean-Éric Vergne
|Peugeot
|1'51.767
|3.338
|12
|14
|23
|Josh Pierson
Tom Blomqvist
Oliver Jarvis
|ORECA/Gibson
|1'51.966
|3.537
|64
|15
|48
|David Beckmann
Yifei Ye
Will Stevens
|ORECA/Gibson
|1'52.134
|3.705
|56
|16
|31
|Sean Gelael
F.Habsburg
Robin Frijns
|ORECA/Gibson
|1'52.148
|3.719
|61
|17
|708
|Romain Dumas
Ryan Briscoe
Olivier Pla
|Glickenhaus/Pipo
|1'52.203
|3.774
|46
|18
|36
|M.Vaxivière
Julien Canal
Charles Milesi
|ORECA/Gibson
|1'52.210
|3.781
|53
|19
|34
|J.Smiechowski
Fabio Scherer
Albert Costa
|ORECA/Gibson
|1'52.456
|4.027
|63
|20
|10
|Ryan Cullen
Matthias Kaiser
Gabriel Aubry
|ORECA/Gibson
|1'52.602
|4.173
|68
|21
|28
|David H.Hansson
P.Fittipaldi
Oliver Rasmussen
|ORECA/Gibson
|1'52.679
|4.250
|50
|22
|4
|Tom Dillmann
E.Guerrieri
J.Villeneuve
|Vanwall/Gibson
|1'52.987
|4.558
|53
|23
|35
|André Negrão
Memo Rojas
Olli Caldwell
|ORECA/Gibson
|1'53.149
|4.720
|68
|24
|85
|Sarah Bovy
Michelle Gatting
Rahel Frey
|Porsche
|1'59.201
|10.772
|49
|25
|21
|S.Costantini
Simon Mann
Ulysse De Pauw
|Ferrari
|1'59.462
|11.033
|72
|26
|77
|Christian Ried
M.O.Pedersen
Julien Andlauer
|Porsche
|1'59.494
|11.065
|58
|27
|54
|Thomas Flohr
F.Castellacci
Davide Rigon
|Ferrari
|1'59.567
|11.138
|59
|28
|57
|Takeshi Kimura
Scott Huffaker
Daniel Serra
|Ferrari
|1'59.567
|11.138
|69
|29
|60
|C.Schiavoni
Matteo Cressoni
A.Picariello
|Porsche
|1'59.577
|11.148
|65
|30
|83
|L.P.-Companc
Lilou Wadoux
Alessio Rovera
|Ferrari
|1'59.645
|11.216
|58
|31
|88
|Ryan Hardwick
Z.Robichon
Harry Tincknell
|Porsche
|1'59.713
|11.284
|61
|32
|33
|Ben Keating
Nicolás Varrone
Nicky Catsburg
|Chevrolet
|1'59.829
|11.400
|44
|33
|86
|Mike Wainwright
Riccardo Pera
Ben Barker
|Porsche
|2'00.250
|11.821
|58
|34
|56
|PJ Hyett
Gunnar Jeannette
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche
|2'00.429
|12.000
|61
|35
|98
|Paul Dalla Lana
Axcil Jefferies
Nicki Thiim
Thomas Merrill
|Aston Martin
|2'00.659
|12.230
|58
|36
|25
|Ahmad Al Harthy
Michael Dinan
Charlie Eastwood
|Aston Martin
|2'00.880
|12.451
|59
|37
|777
|Satoshi Hoshino
Casper Stevenson
Tomonobu Fujii
|Aston Martin
|2'01.114
|12.685
|64
