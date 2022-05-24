Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Honda's Lecuona almost gave up after losing front mudguard Next / Bautista: Top speed advantage masking Ducati's WSBK weaknesses
World Superbike / Estoril News

Redding "hindered" by mid-weekend BMW changes at Estoril

Scott Redding lamented a misstep in direction with the set-up of his BMW M1000R after struggling to 11th in the final World Superbike race at Estoril, saying the changes "hindered" him.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Co-author:
Sebastian Fränzschky
, Writer
Redding "hindered" by mid-weekend BMW changes at Estoril
Listen to this article

Redding made an encouraging start to his third weekend with the factory BMW team, qualifying a season-best fourth behind the series’ ‘big three’, Jonathan Rea, Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista.

After finishing eighth in a race where all factory riders reached the finish, BMW elected to make certain changes to Redding's bike in a bid to improve his prospects for the remainder of the weekend.

However, this decision backfired as the Briton slipped to 11th in the final full-distance race on Sunday, even losing out to satellite Ducatis of Axel Bassani and Xavi Fores.

Speaking after the race, Redding said he was happy with the braking capability of the BMW until the set-up change left him struggling on both the entry and exit to corners.

“We made a change with the bike from Race 1 to the Superpole race and Race 2, but obviously with conditions on Sunday morning I used a SC0 rear tyre and I thought that was some of the issue,” explained the Briton.

"So I was expecting it to be better. [But when] we put the SCX tyre for race 2 and it was just the same, no drive, couldn't stop the bike. And that was it.

“I couldn't stop the bike, in Race 1 I could stop the bike really well. That was gone. Exiting the corner, no drive trying to go with the guys. I was just hindered everywhere.

“The rest of the weekend was a bit more positive. I was able to be a little bit close to the front guys and we've got to take it as a positive.”

Scott Redding, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Scott Redding, BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Redding said it would have been prudent for BMW to evaluate the changes in practice, but is confident that the team will not repeat the mistake in the future.

“It was something that we wanted to try and we believed it would make the step but it didn't. And we kinda should have been a little bit smarter to go, ‘didn't work in the Superpole race, take it out’,” he said.

“But we [had] used the SC0 tyre. Earlier in the weekend I felt better with the SC0 tyre. So there were too many 'not too sure' due to weather conditions [that] just caught us out a little bit.

“We were pretty fast all weekend for our situation. You can only go wrong from there. Like it was a big step that we made and we should have cherished that and used it this weekend and maybe try it again in a practice session, not really going into a race. 

“We learn from it. I've spoken to the guys, we won't do that again and we will keep trying.”

The fourth round of the 2022 WSBK season will take place at Misano, which was one of the only two tracks where Redding failed to finish on the podium last year with Ducati.

The 29-year-old was downbeat about his chances for Misano, as he remains uncertain how the BMW will perform at the Italian venue.

“Misano, I don't know - it's going to be difficult,” he said. “I struggled there a little bit and I don't know [why]. When it's cold I'm really fast, when it's hot I suffer. 

“With this bike I don't know how it is going to be so we have to play it by here, do the best that we can. 

“I know it wasn't an easy track for BMW in the past but every year is different, we need to see where we are with the bike and step on from there.”

shares
comments
Honda's Lecuona almost gave up after losing front mudguard
Previous article

Honda's Lecuona almost gave up after losing front mudguard
Next article

Bautista: Top speed advantage masking Ducati's WSBK weaknesses

Bautista: Top speed advantage masking Ducati's WSBK weaknesses
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Bautista: Top speed advantage masking Ducati's WSBK weaknesses Estoril
World Superbike

Bautista: Top speed advantage masking Ducati's WSBK weaknesses

Razgatlioglu "very surprised" with Race 2 woes amid win drought Estoril
World Superbike

Razgatlioglu "very surprised" with Race 2 woes amid win drought

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Scott Redding More from
Scott Redding
Redding urges BMW WSBK team to "trust" his feedback more
World Superbike

Redding urges BMW WSBK team to "trust" his feedback more

Redding: "Nothing changed" for BMW despite Assen top-five Assen
World Superbike

Redding: "Nothing changed" for BMW despite Assen top-five

Is there any hope for Britain's bleak MotoGP future? Prime
MotoGP

Is there any hope for Britain's bleak MotoGP future?

BMW Motorrad Motorsport More from
BMW Motorrad Motorsport
Fracture forces van der Mark to sit out Estoril WSBK weekend Estoril
World Superbike

Fracture forces van der Mark to sit out Estoril WSBK weekend

BMW's van der Mark to make Assen WSBK return after injury Assen
World Superbike

BMW's van der Mark to make Assen WSBK return after injury

Redding says current form on BMW WSBK bike "hard to accept" Aragon
World Superbike

Redding says current form on BMW WSBK bike "hard to accept"

Latest news

Bautista: Top speed advantage masking Ducati's WSBK weaknesses
World Superbike World Superbike

Bautista: Top speed advantage masking Ducati's WSBK weaknesses

Redding "hindered" by mid-weekend BMW changes at Estoril
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding "hindered" by mid-weekend BMW changes at Estoril

Honda's Lecuona almost gave up after losing front mudguard
World Superbike World Superbike

Honda's Lecuona almost gave up after losing front mudguard

Razgatlioglu "very surprised" with Race 2 woes amid win drought
World Superbike World Superbike

Razgatlioglu "very surprised" with Race 2 woes amid win drought

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.