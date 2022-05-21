Tickets Subscribe
DTM / Lausitzring Race report

Lausitzring DTM: Van der Linde scores first win for new BMW M4

Schubert Motorsport BMW driver Sheldon van der Linde took his first DTM victory of 2022 at the Lausitzring after passing poleman Lucas Auer at the start.

James Newbold
Van der Linde held the net lead through the pitstop phase after pitting one lap later than Auer, and took the flag 3.59 seconds clear of Luca Stolz's HRT Mercedes to become the third different driver from as many different manufacturers to win this season.

It was the first series win for the new BMW M4 GT3, and the first for his Schubert team on only its third DTM start.

South African van der Linde took a wide line approaching the banked Turn 1 at the start and swept ahead of Auer's Winward Mercedes, with a fast-starting Stolz moving into third ahead of teammate Arjun Maini.

Van der Linde began to open up a lead at the front and was a shade over two seconds clear when Auer broke up the status quo by pitting on lap seven as the window opened.

But a slight delay in the pits for Auer meant he emerged behind Stolz, and when van der Linde responded with his own pitstop one lap later, he remained ahead of the Mercedes pair.  

A brief mid-race rain shower threatened to hurt the early stoppers, with Nick Cassidy (Red Bull Ferrari) staying out ahead of two-time DTM champion Marco Wittmann (Walkenhorst BMW), but never progressed to a point where drivers would consider taking wets.

Van der Linde continued to stretch his advantage out front and never came under threat from Stolz behind as he secured a first DTM win since Assen 2020, while Auer completed the podium in third.

Maini held onto fourth place to the finish on a strong day for HRT, while Maro Engel (GruppeM Mercedes) was left to rue being shuffled back from third to sixth at the start as he finished fifth.

Pre-event championship leader Mirko Bortolotti (GRT Lamborghini) also had a bad start, dropping back from ninth to 13th on the opening lap, but recovered to sixth as several drivers dropped out with punctures.

Ricardo Feller (Abt Audi) was running ahead of the Italian when he suffered a right-rear failure on the straight and retired on-track, while Felipe Fraga - who had run fifth early on - also retired due to a problem with the right-rear that had forced an extra stop.

Abt's three-time DTM champion Rene Rast scored the first points of his series return in eighth after being outmuscled by Laurens Vanthoor's SSR Porsche for seventh, as late-stopper Cassidy and defending champion Maxi Gotz (Winward Mercedes) completed the points.

Lausitzring DTM - Race 1 results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde
BMW M4 GT3
2 4 Germany Luca Stolz
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 3.590
3 22 Austria Lucas Auer
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 5.427
4 36 India Arjun Maini
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 7.752
5 88 Germany Maro Engel
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 9.142
6 63 Italy Mirko Bortolotti
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 13.654
7 92 Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
Porsche 911 GT3 R 17.577
8 33 Germany René Rast
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 19.056
9 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy
Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 19.303
10 1 Germany Maximilian Götz
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 21.425
11 18 Germany Maximilian Buhk
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 22.949
12 10 Belgium Esteban Muth
BMW M4 GT3 34.430
13 95 Denmark Nicki Thiim
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 37.064
14 19 Switzerland Rolf Ineichen
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 38.253
15 66 Germany Marius Zug
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 41.256
16 12 United States Dev Gore
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 49.533
17 85 Austria Clemens Schmid
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 49.820
18 26 United Kingdom Esmee Hawkey
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 1'20.599
19 6 Italy Alessio Deledda
Lamborghini Huracán GT3 Evo 1 Lap
24 Austria Thomas Preining
Porsche 911 GT3 R 7 Laps
51 Switzerland Nico Müller
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 10 Laps
94 Norway Dennis Olsen
Porsche 911 GT3 R 11 Laps
55 Canada Mikael Grenier
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 11 Laps
11 Germany Marco Wittmann
BMW M4 GT3 11 Laps
27 Germany David Schumacher
Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo 13 Laps
74 Brazil Felipe Fraga
Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo 2020 14 Laps
7 Switzerland Ricardo Feller
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 21 Laps
3 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde
Audi R8 LMS Evo II 22 Laps
25 Austria Philipp Eng
BMW M4 GT3 25 Laps
View full results
