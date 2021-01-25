Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
82 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Breaking news

French teenager secures FIA F3 Jenzer drive

shares
comments
French teenager secures FIA F3 Jenzer drive
By:
, News editor

Pierre-Louis Chovet is set to contest his first full season in the FIA Formula 3 Championship after securing a drive with Jenzer Motorsport.

The 18-year-old Frenchman made his debut in the category last season when he replaced Max Fewtrell at Hitech GP for the Spa-Francorchamps and Monza rounds, recording a best result of sixth in Race 2 at the Italian Grand Prix.

Chovet joins the Switzerland-based Jenzer Motorsport outfit after claiming fifth overall in the Formula Regional European Championship last season, scoring a win, a pole and seven podiums in the process.

He will race alongside Australian Calan Williams, who was unveiled at Jenzer earlier this month.

"Following my few experiences in FIA F3 at the end of last year, I decided to compete in the whole 2021 season with the Jenzer Motorsport team," said Chovet.

"The state-of-the-art technical know-how and the atypical approach of Andreas Jenzer's team, as well as its human quality and its focus on FIA F3 are three of the factors that convinced me to jump within this innovative project.

"Competing in this category since the very beginning of GP3, again, with its own and original approach, Jenzer Motorsport contributed largely to the development of Yuki Tsunoda who is reaching F1 this year.

"I can't wait to start working and drive my beast for the first official testing days in Jerez on the 25th and 26th of February."

Team Principal Andreas Jenzer added: "We're really excited to start working with Pierre-Louis on track. Judging by what he has shown so far, we see great potential and an exciting F3 season ahead for all of us."

Chovet is set to line up on the FIA F3 grid in the season opener at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona on 7-9 May.

Three two-day tests are scheduled across Jerez, Barcelona and Spielberg prior to the new campaign.

There are still plenty of seats yet to be secured on the 2021 F3 grid, with only champion team Prema Racing and Hitech GP announcing their full driver line-ups thus far.

Nannini to complete dual F2, F3 campaign, joins Deledda at HWA

Previous article

Nannini to complete dual F2, F3 campaign, joins Deledda at HWA
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Teams Jenzer Motorsport
Author Tom Howard

Trending Today

Evans struggled to "connect" with new WRC tyres in Monte Carlo
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Evans struggled to "connect" with new WRC tyres in Monte Carlo

Toyota Hypercar will be "really different" to race with
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota Hypercar will be "really different" to race with

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.
Sprint Sprint / Analysis

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

Russell "Russ" William Wallace, Sr passes
NASCAR NASCAR / Obituary

Russell "Russ" William Wallace, Sr passes

FMS: Modifieds added to Winston Cup weekend at Watkins Glen
NASCAR NASCAR / News

FMS: Modifieds added to Winston Cup weekend at Watkins Glen

Infineon Raceway news 2008-06-23
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / News

Infineon Raceway news 2008-06-23

How Sepang 2015 stained Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo
MotoGP MotoGP / Special feature

How Sepang 2015 stained Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo

Latest news

French teenager secures FIA F3 Jenzer drive
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

French teenager secures FIA F3 Jenzer drive

Nannini to complete dual F2, F3 campaign, joins Deledda at HWA
F2 FIA F2 / Breaking news

Nannini to complete dual F2, F3 campaign, joins Deledda at HWA

Hitech GP signs Stanek for dual F3 programme
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

Hitech GP signs Stanek for dual F3 programme

Prema signs Caldwell to complete 2021 F3 line-up
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Breaking news

Prema signs Caldwell to complete 2021 F3 line-up

Trending

1
WRC

Evans struggled to "connect" with new WRC tyres in Monte Carlo

3h
2
WEC

Toyota Hypercar will be "really different" to race with

3
WEC

Patrick Dempsey to take a break from racing after career season

4
Sprint

Yes, Tony Stewart did run over a fellow driver, who was killed. But know the whole story.

5
NASCAR

Russell "Russ" William Wallace, Sr passes

Latest news

French teenager secures FIA F3 Jenzer drive

French teenager secures FIA F3 Jenzer drive

FIA F3
1h
Nannini to complete dual F2, F3 campaign, joins Deledda at HWA

Nannini to complete dual F2, F3 campaign, joins Deledda at HWA

FIA F2
Jan 22, 2021
Hitech GP signs Stanek for dual F3 programme

Hitech GP signs Stanek for dual F3 programme

FIA F3
Jan 18, 2021
Prema signs Caldwell to complete 2021 F3 line-up

Prema signs Caldwell to complete 2021 F3 line-up

FIA F3
Jan 15, 2021
Jenzer re-signs young Aussie for FIA F3 campaign

Jenzer re-signs young Aussie for FIA F3 campaign

FIA F3
Jan 15, 2021

Latest videos

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race 00:00
FIA F3
Nov 14, 2019

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race 00:00
FIA F3
Nov 14, 2019

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2 00:00
FIA F3
Nov 14, 2019

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2 00:00
FIA F3
Nov 14, 2019

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi 02:37
FIA F3
Sep 26, 2019

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.