Inception Racing enters full IMSA GTD season with McLaren
IMSA News

WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Rolex 24 line-up

By:

Proton Competition will run two Mercedes AMG GT3s in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season-opener this month.

WeatherTech/Proton adds second Mercedes to Rolex 24 line-up

Just a week after it was revealed that WeatherTech Racing and Proton will run both a Porsche 911 GT3 R and a Mercedes AMG GT3 in IMSA’s new GTD Pro class, it has been announced another Mercedes will run the full WeatherTech livery in the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Dirk Muller, Patrick Assenheimer and Austin Cindric will tackle GTD Pro in the #15 WeatherTech Mercedes, with support from Mercedes of Billings (Montana).

“The second Mercedes entry came about with Proton being contracted to prepare the car,” said David MacNeil, founder and CEO of WeatherTech. “It was also an opportunity for Mercedes of Billings to have a presence in the race as well.

“The Rolex 24 is a showcase for sportscar racing around the world and is really the only on-track competition going on this time of year. We are excited to have a third WeatherTech liveried car on the grid for the 60th running of this great race.”

Cooper MacNeil will pull double duty in the event, racing both the #79 Porsche with full-time teammate Julien Andlauer as well as Matteo Cairoli and Alessio Picariello, and the #97 Mercedes with Jules Gounon, Dani Juncadella and Maro Engel.

The 2022 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season will start with the traditional Roar Before the 24 test at on January 22-24 with the round-the-clock race beginning on Saturday, January 29.

Inception Racing enters full IMSA GTD season with McLaren
Inception Racing enters full IMSA GTD season with McLaren
