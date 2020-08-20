MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
FP1 in
13 Hours
:
11 Minutes
:
09 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
20 Nov
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo “never watches” crash replays after MotoGP red flags

shares
comments
Quartararo “never watches” crash replays after MotoGP red flags
By:

Fabio Quartararo says he never watches replays of serious accidents during red flag periods, as was the case after the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix’s horror shunt.

The massive accident involving Quartararo’s Petronas SRT team-mate Franco Morbidelli and Avintia’s Johann Zarco at the Red Bull Ring, which almost saw Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales hit by flying bikes, led to the Austrian GP being red-flagged.

Replays of the accident were repeatedly shown during this delay, with the riders exposed to it while sat in the garage. All angles of the crash were quickly shared on social media too.

Last week, LCR’s Cal Crutchlow called the constant replays of the crash “ridiculous”, with championship leader Quartararo believing that clips of major incidents should be shown after the race.

“Honestly, as soon as we had the red flag – not only for this race but every time we have a red flag – I never watch the TV because you always see a bad crash,” Quartararo said when asked by Motorsport.com if the way serious incidents are broadcast needs to be altered. “Even when I watch Moto2, it’s better to don’t look. I think it’s something that is better to not see.

“Maybe at the end of the race when everything is finished, but in these kind of moments [like Austria], I think about Valentino who saw the bike coming super-fast on the TV. You are going out for the second race in a different way. So, I think I would prefer… I think for everybody, it’s better to not see the crash when it’s this kind of big problem.” 

Read Also:

Rossi admits broadcasters don’t need to “exaggerate” by constantly showing serious crashes, but he also thinks it’s better that the “reality” is shown to stop racing getting more dangerous in the future.

“For me, you don’t have to exaggerate, to show the images a lot of times,” said Rossi. “But for me it’s good to know what happened and good to see the images.

“First of all, you can pay more attention in the future, but for me it’s good to see the reality because we don’t have to forget that motorsport is dangerous. Also, the riders on the track have to race aggressively but with [a calm] head because it’s something that can happen.”

Morbidelli expects Zarco penalty over Austria MotoGP crash

Previous article

Morbidelli expects Zarco penalty over Austria MotoGP crash
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Fabio Quartararo
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

Tony Stewart talks Indy 500, Roger Penske and his SHR team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Interview

Tony Stewart talks Indy 500, Roger Penske and his SHR team

Alfa Romeo squad secures 2020 WTCR return
WTCR WTCR / Breaking news

Alfa Romeo squad secures 2020 WTCR return

Dominic Scelzi to start World of Outlaws in Vegas
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws / Preview

Dominic Scelzi to start World of Outlaws in Vegas

Ferrari "still open" to building Le Mans Hypercar
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Ferrari "still open" to building Le Mans Hypercar

Stewart statement on Lathram, Hendrick tragedy
NASCAR NASCAR / Obituary

Stewart statement on Lathram, Hendrick tragedy

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Coronavirus delays release of NASCAR's 2021 Cup schedule

Le Mans introduces fixed slow zones
Le Mans Le Mans / Breaking news

Le Mans introduces fixed slow zones

Latest news

Quartararo “never watches” crash replays after MotoGP red flags
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo “never watches” crash replays after MotoGP red flags

Morbidelli expects Zarco penalty over Austria MotoGP crash
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Morbidelli expects Zarco penalty over Austria MotoGP crash

Crutchlow “confident” of staying in MotoGP next year
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Crutchlow “confident” of staying in MotoGP next year

Vinales responds to Quartararo's title threat comments
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales responds to Quartararo's title threat comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson formally requests reinstatement to NASCAR

2
NASCAR Cup

Tony Stewart talks Indy 500, Roger Penske and his SHR team

3
WTCR

Alfa Romeo squad secures 2020 WTCR return

4
World of Outlaws

Dominic Scelzi to start World of Outlaws in Vegas

5
WEC

Ferrari "still open" to building Le Mans Hypercar

Latest news

Quartararo “never watches” crash replays after MotoGP red flags
MGP

Quartararo “never watches” crash replays after MotoGP red flags

Morbidelli expects Zarco penalty over Austria MotoGP crash
MGP

Morbidelli expects Zarco penalty over Austria MotoGP crash

Crutchlow “confident” of staying in MotoGP next year
MGP

Crutchlow “confident” of staying in MotoGP next year

Vinales responds to Quartararo's title threat comments
MGP

Vinales responds to Quartararo's title threat comments

Zarco to miss Friday practice for Styrian GP
MGP

Zarco to miss Friday practice for Styrian GP

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez crash: video shows rider doing push-ups after surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.