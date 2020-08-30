Supercars
Supercars / Townsville / Race report

Townsville Supercars: Whincup cruises to Race 2 win

shares
comments
Townsville Supercars: Whincup cruises to Race 2 win
By:

Jamie Whincup is two from two on the streets of Townsville after cruising to victory in Sunday's first race.

For the second day running Whincup was untroubled across the 39 laps, converting pole to a win without conceding the effective lead at any point.

He was particularly strong across the first stint, Whincup able to gap second placed Chaz Mostert by more than six seconds before stopping on Lap 22.

Mostert did manage to halve Whincup's advantage around the stops, but the seven-time champion was able to comfortably manage that gap in the second stint.

The final margin between the two was right on three seconds.

"The car was fantastic," said Whincup. "I got good start and had a good battle with Chaz into Turn 2. 

"From there the car was excellent. We don't normally go long, we normally go pretty short. It was great to go long and have some good tyres for the end there."

The top two were in a league of their own, Shane van Gisbergen finishing a hefty 16 seconds behind his Red Bull Holden teammate in third. 

That was thanks to a rapid second stint, the Kiwi charging past the likes of Scott McLaughlin, Cam Waters and James Courtney to seal the final spot on the podium.

Waters and Percat finished fourth and fifth, while McLaughlin completed a decent recovery from 13th on the grid to finish sixth. That was largely thanks to impressive tyre life, McLaughlin stopping early but still able to mix it with the likes of Percat at the end.

Whincup's win did still put a dent in McLaughlin's series lead, though, the gap now 109 points.

Courtney ran third for much of the race, but a rear locking issue in the last 10 laps proved costly as he slipped all the way back to seventh.

Anton De Pasquale was best of the Erebus Holden in eighth, two spots ahead of teammate David Reynolds, while Scott Pye made up 10 positions to finish ninth by running long and then having the good rubber for the last 12 laps.

Townsville Supercars - Race 2 results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB
2 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 3.014
3 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 16.131
4 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 20.439
5 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 23.789
6 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
Ford Mustang GT 24.365
7 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 28.637
8 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Holden Commodore ZB 29.104
9 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 29.839
10 9 Australia David Reynolds
Holden Commodore ZB 30.222
11 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 31.298
12 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 31.833
13 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 33.564
14 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 34.381
15 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Ford Mustang GT 39.634
16 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 41.489
17 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 43.741
18 3 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 43.944
19 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 45.719
20 15 Australia Rick Kelly
Ford Mustang GT 47.010
21 34 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 52.108
22 19 Australia Alex Davison
Holden Commodore ZB 52.491
23 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 54.433
24 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 55.237
View full results
Townsville Supercars: Title contenders share Sunday poles

Previous article

Townsville Supercars: Title contenders share Sunday poles

Next article

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results

2020 Supercars Townsville Supersprint race results
About this article

Series Supercars
Event Townsville
Drivers Jamie Whincup
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

