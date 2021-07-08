Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Ferrari boss Elkann named starter of 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours
WEC / Monza News

WEC opts against further Hypercar BoP changes for Monza

By:

The Hypercar class Balance of Performance will be unchanged for next weekend's Monza FIA World Endurance Championship round.

WEC opts against further Hypercar BoP changes for Monza

The Toyota GR010 Hybrid, the Glickenhaus 007 LMH and the Alpine A480 will race at the Monza 6 Hours on July 18 with the same minimum weights, energy allocations and power curves as at the Portimao round in June.

Toyota's Le Mans Hypercar and the Alpine LMP1, which formerly raced as the Rebellion R-13, were equally matched on lap time averages in Portugal, while the Glickenhaus LMH was approximately a second and a half in arrears. 

But Glickenhaus stressed after the Portimao race that it was expecting to be more competitive in Italy, where it will field a pair of Pipo-engined 007s for the first time, because of the high-speed nature of the Monza circuit. 

Its solo entry was on average faster through the speed trap at the Portuguese Algarve circuit than the two Toyotas. 

The Toyotas finished one-two in Portimao on the same lap as the Alpine, while the Glickenhaus finished last after losing an hour in the pits undergoing a change of clutch.

The minimum weight of the all-wheel-drive Toyota was raised from 1040kg to 1066kg for the Portimao 8 Hours, while that of the Gibson-powered Alpine was increased from 930 to 952kg ahead of the arrival of Glickenhaus in the championship.

Both the Toyota and the Alpine also received changes to their mandated power curves for the second round of the WEC. 

Changes made to GTE Pro BoP

The automatic BoP has kicked in for the first time this season in the GTE Pro class fought out by Porsche and Ferrari.

The minimum weights for the mid-engined Porsche 911 RSR-19 has been raised by 5kg to 1264kg and that of the Ferrari 488 GTE Evo reduced by 5kg to 1255kg. 

The diameter of the air-restrictors for the normally-aspirated Porsche flat-six engine and the prescribed power curve for the turbocharged Ferrari V8 remain unchanged. 

The BoP in the GTE classes was reset at the beginning of the 2021 season to reflect the introduction of a new blend of fuel from official supplier Total. BoP changes can be made under the auto system every two races. 

In the GTE Am class, the BoP is unaltered for Monza. 

The championship-leading Cetilar Racing Ferrari is the most heavily-penalised under the system of success ballast employed in GTE Am. The car shared by Antonio Fuoco, Giorgio Sernagiotto and Roberto Lacorte will run 35kg of ballast at the team's home race. 

Ferrari boss Elkann named starter of 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours

Previous article

Ferrari boss Elkann named starter of 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours
Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Ferrari boss Elkann named starter of 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Ferrari boss Elkann named starter of 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours

Prema unites with Iron Lynx to form Italian superteam
FIA F2

Prema unites with Iron Lynx to form Italian superteam

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks Road to Le Mans Prime
Le Mans

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks

Signatech More from
Signatech
Alpine LMP1 gets hefty weight increase for Spa opener Spa-Francorchamps
WEC

Alpine LMP1 gets hefty weight increase for Spa opener

Alpine reveals LMP1 contender for step up to WEC's top class
WEC

Alpine reveals LMP1 contender for step up to WEC's top class

Toyota: LMP1/LMH parity would "not be correct"
WEC

Toyota: LMP1/LMH parity would "not be correct"

Prime
How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks Prime

How overlooked Mazda produced one of Le Mans' greatest shocks

The screaming rotary-engined Mazda 787 is regarded as one of the most popular Le Mans 24 Hours-winning cars, but until its surprise success on this day 30 years ago it was never regarded as a likely victor. But that reckoned without a new technical partner, some canny political manoeuvring and a rival's bizarre self-inflicted weakness.

Le Mans
Jun 23, 2021
How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge kept Toyota clear Prime

How Alpine's stunted Portimao charge kept Toyota clear

Despite going stride for stride for pace at Portimao, Alpine’s grandfathered LMP1 couldn’t convert pole position into a sustained victory fight against Toyota. And due to rules and car limitations that are set in stone, the French manufacturer will be searching for solutions in its own battle of endurance.

WEC
Jun 14, 2021
Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota Prime

Charting 100 world championship sportscar starts for Toyota

This weekend's Portimao 8 Hours round of the FIA World Endurance Championship marks the 100th world champion prototype start for Toyota. Here are the major milestones on the road to three figures since the earliest low-key days of its entry into the Group C arena nearly 40 years ago.

WEC
Jun 12, 2021
The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing Prime

The philosophical problems the WEC's new Hypercar class is already facing

Most of the column inches after the World Endurance Championship's opener were centred around the relative pace of the Hypercar class and the LMP2s, but there's another question that needs addressing in order for the new division to have a successful future

WEC
May 7, 2021
How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era Prime

How stumbling Toyota drew first blood in the WEC's new era

Amid concerns that the new Hypercar class would be upstaged on debut by the spec LMP2 machines at Spa, Toyota delivered the pole and victory that the vast majority of observers expected. But neither car had a clean run, which gave the grandfathered Alpine LMP1 an unexpected shot at glory.

WEC
May 4, 2021
What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era Prime

What to expect from sportscar racing's bold new Hypercar era

A slim field of three cars will be entered in the Hypercar class for the first round of the World Endurance Championship's post-LMP1 age. But there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the new wave of manufacturer entries and competing class philosophies just around the corner

WEC
Apr 29, 2021
How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era Prime

How Aston Martin scaled new heights in the Prodrive era

The 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship kicks off at Spa this weekend, but for the first time since its 2012 inception there will be no factory-run Aston Martins in the GTE Pro class. That's especially notable because as a works entity, the Prodrive era of Aston Martin Racing that began in 2005 has been a success from the very start.

WEC
Apr 27, 2021
How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Prime

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Sportscar racing lost one of it's greatest talents 20 years ago today when Bob Wollek was knocked from his bicycle prior to the Sebring 12 Hours. The enigmatic Frenchman never won the Le Mans 24 Hours, but many still remember today why 'Brilliant Bob' became a legend

WEC
Mar 16, 2021

