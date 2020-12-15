Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
16 Jan
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
17 Jan
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WRC / Breaking news

WRC announces cancellation of 2021 Rally Sweden

shares
comments
WRC announces cancellation of 2021 Rally Sweden
By:

The WRC has announced that February’s Rally Sweden will not go ahead as planned, becoming the first event on the series’ 2021 calendar to be cancelled due to coronavirus.

Sweden was one of the three countries to successfully hold a WRC event on its original slot this year before the coronavirus pandemic took hold and led to a series of cancellations.

The season finally resumed with Estonia in September after a major calendar revamp, and experienced further changes after that, with notably the Ypres Rally in Belgium cancelled and an extra event in Monza added to cap off the year.

With just over a month until the start of the 2021 WRC campaign in Monte Carlo, Swedish authorities have communicated their inability to host the second round of the season on February 11-14.

A rise in COVID-19 cases in Sweden was cited as the reason behind the cancellation. The country's case tally has more than tripled from 100,000 on October 15 to 320,000 as of Monday, according to the latest information on real-time statistics website Worldometer.

“Rally Sweden organisers, the FIA and WRC Promoter fully understand that the health of the local population is of primary concern and are committed to a collective duty of care to protect both the Varmland community and the WRC family,” Rally Sweden CEO Glenn Olsson said.

“During our planning, we have closely monitored what is a constantly evolving Covid-19 situation in the region. While we are naturally extremely disappointed, especially given the exciting new-look itinerary, this is a decision we support.”

The WRC said it is in negotiations with promoters to find an alternative venue to replace Sweden and hopes to announce a replacement event shortly. 

The original WRC calendar for 2021 calendar comprised 12 rounds, with Catalunya, Chile, Japan and Kenya all making a return and Croatia being a new addition to replace Mexico.

Monte Carlo is still scheduled to open the new campaign on January 21-24.

Related video

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb

Previous article

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb
Load comments

About this article

Series WRC
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending Today

What Ferrari's new rake tells us about its 2021 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Ferrari's new rake tells us about its 2021 F1 car

2020 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race results

McLaren: Prestige, not money, main reward for third place
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren: Prestige, not money, main reward for third place

F1 translator caused biggest COVID-19 outbreak fear
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 translator caused biggest COVID-19 outbreak fear

Alain Prost: Formula 1’s overlooked colossus
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Alain Prost: Formula 1’s overlooked colossus

How realistic is F1 2019's new driver transfers feature?
Esports Esports / Special feature

How realistic is F1 2019's new driver transfers feature?

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Technique - The MGU-K and MGU-H explained

Renault F1 president Stoll to step down after 2020
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault F1 president Stoll to step down after 2020

Latest news

WRC announces cancellation of 2021 Rally Sweden
WRC WRC / Breaking news

WRC announces cancellation of 2021 Rally Sweden

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb Prime
WRC WRC / Special feature

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb

Why the WRC's unorthodox Monza ending was a necessary one Prime
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Special feature

Why the WRC's unorthodox Monza ending was a necessary one

Sordo, Breen to share third Hyundai WRC entry in 2021
WRC WRC / Breaking news

Sordo, Breen to share third Hyundai WRC entry in 2021

Trending

1
Formula 1

What Ferrari's new rake tells us about its 2021 F1 car

4h
2
Formula 1

2020 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race results

3
Formula 1

McLaren: Prestige, not money, main reward for third place

3h
4
Formula 1

F1 translator caused biggest COVID-19 outbreak fear

1h
5
Formula 1

Alain Prost: Formula 1’s overlooked colossus

Latest news

WRC announces cancellation of 2021 Rally Sweden
WRC

WRC announces cancellation of 2021 Rally Sweden

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb
WRC

The early setbacks that shaped the WRC's greatest driver Loeb

Why the WRC's unorthodox Monza ending was a necessary one
WRC

Why the WRC's unorthodox Monza ending was a necessary one

Sordo, Breen to share third Hyundai WRC entry in 2021
WRC

Sordo, Breen to share third Hyundai WRC entry in 2021

Ogier admits Evans crash took away from title enjoyment
WRC

Ogier admits Evans crash took away from title enjoyment

Latest videos

ACI Rally Monza Wolf Power Stage 01:57
WRC
Dec 6, 2020

ACI Rally Monza Wolf Power Stage

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 14-15 01:51
WRC
Dec 6, 2020

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 14-15

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 10-13 01:50
WRC
Dec 5, 2020

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 10-13

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 7-9 01:51
WRC
Dec 5, 2020

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 7-9

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 4-6 01:49
WRC
Dec 4, 2020

ACI Rally Monza: Highlights Stages 4-6

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.