McLaughlin urges Supercars to listen to fans on paddle shift
Supercars News

Young drivers get Erebus Supercars laps

By:

Six young drivers lapped Queensland Raceway in an Erebus Motorsport Supercar yesterday as part of its academy programme.

Young drivers get Erebus Supercars laps

Erebus Motorsport put its spare car, a Mercedes re-skinned as a Holden ZB Commodore, through its paces at the Ipswich circuit in the hands of a group of young talent from Excels and Toyota 86s.

Ryan Casha, Lockie Bloxsom, Kai Allen, Connor Roberts, Luke Pink and Jarrod Hughes spent two days working with Erebus drivers Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown, as well as Erebus engineer George Commins.

The first was focussed on car familiarisation at Norwell Motorplex, followed by a full day of track action at QR.

“These kinds of experiences are really beneficial for young drivers,” said Kostecki.

“It’s great that the Erebus Academy and Norwell are able to offer this unique opportunity to not only drive a Supercar, but have access to the team and drivers.

“It’s great for the sport and gives kids an opportunity to learn some fundamentals, and hopefully help them make it to the top.

“For the majority of these drivers, their dream is to race Supercars so most of them were starstruck by the experience.

“It was amazing to see the changes in their confidence levels across the two days and the smiles in their helmets as they pulled in after experiencing the Supercar for the first time.”

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan added: “Our relationship with Norwell was developed through the Erebus Academy as we’re both incredibly passionate about assisting the next generation of Supercar drivers through the ranks.

“The proof is in the drivers who have come out of Norwell, such as Brodie, and many others who have trained there so it shows that this kind of training is the best direction for young drivers looking to develop their skills.

“It’s great that we can use our combined resources to provide opportunities like these drive days that most young drivers wouldn’t have access to otherwise.”

McLaughlin urges Supercars to listen to fans on paddle shift

Previous article

McLaughlin urges Supercars to listen to fans on paddle shift
