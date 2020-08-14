Spa WEC: Rebellion tops shortened third practice
Rebellion Racing maintained its stranglehold on the top of the timesheets in a shortened final practice session for this weekend's Spa World Endurance Championship round.
Gustavo Menezes sat at the top of the classification with the fastest time of the event so far in the solo Rebellion R-13 when the red flags came out halfway through the one-hour session.
A drain cover had detached itself from the kerbing at Turn 14, and after efforts to effect a quick fix the session was called off with just over 10 minutes left on the clock.
Menezes eclipsed his second session best with a 2m00.035s at the start of FP3 and then dipped under the two-minute barrier with a 1m59.605s on his next lap.
That put the Rebellion, which is running in high-downforce specification at Spa, four tenths up on the two Toyota TS050 Hybrids, which were separated by three hundredths in second and third positions.
Mike Conway and Kazuki Nakajima both undertook qualification simulations right at the start of the session in their low-downforce Toyotas, the Briton coming out on top with a 2m00.043s.
Nakajima ended up just behind on a 2m00.089s after his first flying lap and then failed to improve after staying out.
The ByKolles ENSO CLM P1/01 brought up the rear of the four-car LMP1 class with Tom Dillmann's 2m02.089s, an improvement of nearly 1.5s over its previous best.
Racing Team Nederland ended up fastest in LMP2 with a 2m03.170s from Giedo van der Garde aboard its TDS Racing-run Oreca.
Paul di Resta was nearly half a second behind in the United Autosports entry, while Nicolas Lapierre took third for Cool Racing in a clean sweep of the top three for Michelin-shod Orecas.
Top Goodyear runner was the JOTA Sport Oreca in which Anthony Davidson ended up over two seconds off the pace.
Michael Christensen ended up fastest in GTE Pro by nearly a second in his factory Porsche 911 RSR-19. The Dane posted a 2m14.558s, which was just over a tenth quicker than Maxime Martin's class best for Aston Martin in second free practice.
Alessandro Pier Guidi was second-fastest in the final session with a 2m15.539s aboard his AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE, which put him six tenths up on teammate Davide Rigon in third.
Gianmaria Bruni took fourth in the second factory Porsche ahead of the two Aston Martin Vantage GTEs, the slower of which was outpaced by Nicklas Nielsen in the GTE Am class-topping AF Corse Ferrari.
Session results:
|Cla
|#
|Drivers
|Car
|Class
|Time
|Gap
|1
|1
| Bruno Senna
Gustavo Menezes
Norman Nato
|Rebellion R13
|LMP1
|1'59.605
|2
|7
| Mike Conway
Kamui Kobayashi
Jose Maria Lopez
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|2'00.043
|0.438
|3
|8
| Sébastien Buemi
Kazuki Nakajima
Brendon Hartley
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|LMP1
|2'00.089
|0.484
|4
|4
| Tom Dillmann
Bruno Spengler
Oliver Webb
|ENSO CLM P1/01
|LMP1
|2'02.688
|3.083
|5
|29
| Frits van Eerd
Giedo van der Garde
Job Van Uitert
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|2'03.170
|3.565
|6
|22
| Philip Hanson
Filipe Albuquerque
Paul di Resta
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|2'03.631
|4.026
|7
|42
| Nicolas Lapierre
Antonin Borga
Alexandre Coigny
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|2'05.290
|5.685
|8
|38
| Roberto Gonzalez
Antonio Felix da Costa
Anthony Davidson
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|2'05.322
|5.717
|9
|35
| Nobuya Yamanaka
Nick Foster Jr.
Roberto Merhi
|Ligier JSP 217
|LMP2
|2'05.754
|6.149
|10
|36
| Thomas Laurent
Andre Negrao
Pierre Ragues
|Alpine A470
|LMP2
|2'06.230
|6.625
|11
|33
| Mark Patterson
Kenta Yamashita
Anders Fjordbach
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|2'08.238
|8.633
|12
|37
| Ho-Pin Tung
Ryan Cullen
Will Stevens
|Oreca 07
|LMP2
|2'11.704
|12.099
|13
|92
| Michael Christensen
Kevin Estre
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|2'14.558
|14.953
|14
|51
| James Calado
Alessandro Pier Guidi
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|2'15.539
|15.934
|15
|71
| Davide Rigon
Miguel Molina
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE PRO
|2'16.173
|16.568
|16
|91
| Gianmaria Bruni
Richard Lietz
|Porsche 911 RSR - 19
|LMGTE PRO
|2'16.598
|16.993
|17
|95
| Marco Sorensen
Nicki Thiim
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|2'16.628
|17.023
|18
|83
| François Perrodo
Emmanuel Collard
Nicklas Nielsen
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'16.833
|17.228
|19
|97
| Alex Lynn
Maxime Martin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE PRO
|2'16.890
|17.285
|20
|90
| Salih Yoluc
Charles Eastwood
Jonathan Adam
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.351
|17.746
|21
|88
| Gianluca Giraudi
Ricardo Sanchez
Lucas Legeret
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.407
|17.802
|22
|57
| Ben Keating
Felipe Fraga
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.439
|17.834
|23
|77
| Christian Ried
Riccardo Pera
Matt Campbell
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.472
|17.867
|24
|86
| Michael Wainwright
Andrew Watson
Benjamin Barker
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.566
|17.961
|25
|56
| Egidio Perfetti
Laurents Hörr
Matteo Cairoli
|Porsche 911 RSR
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.618
|18.013
|26
|62
| Bonamy Grimes
Johnny Mowlem
Charles Hollings
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'17.885
|18.280
|27
|98
| Paul Dalla Lana
Augusto Farfus
Ross Gunn
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR
|LMGTE AM
|2'18.266
|18.661
|28
|54
| Thomas Flohr
Francesco Castellacci
Giancarlo Fisichella
|Ferrari 488 GTE EVO
|LMGTE AM
|2'19.494
|19.889
|29
|47
| Roberto Lacorte
Andrea Belicchi
Giorgio Sernagiotto
|Dallara P217
|LMP2
|View full results
About this article
|Series
|WEC
|Event
|Spa-Francorchamps
|Author
|Gary Watkins