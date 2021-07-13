Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Supercars bullish about at-risk events
Supercars News

International drivers on Triple Eight's shortlist

By:

There are a few international drivers "in the mix" to replace Jamie Whincup in one of the best seats in Supercars next season.

International drivers on Triple Eight's shortlist

That's according to Whincup himself, who will transition from driver to Triple Eight Race Engineering team boss at the end of the current campaign.

Teenager Broc Feeney, who is currently part of T8's Super2 programme, is the overwhelming favourite to take over the #88 entry next season.

He did his cause plenty of good last weekend too with a clean sweep on the streets of Townsville, Feeney topping both practice sessions, taking both pole positions and winning both races.

While Whincup openly admits Feeney is in the mix and doing all the right things, he is also adamant that there are other drivers still in contention.

However they aren't necessarily Supercars drivers, with some international names on the shortlist as well.

"Broc’s part of the team and he did a fantastic job in Super2 [in Townsville]," said Whincup.

"So he’s certainly one driver in the mix, and he’s doing absolutely everything he can to grab the #88 seat next year.

“There’s a few. They come and go. There's not too many Australians, or local drivers, that are in the mix, but there’s a few internationals.

“But, Broc’s put himself in the best position by just going out there and driving well, qualifying well, and then racing hard. He’s doing a very, very good job.”

Despite the unique nature of a Supercar and a history of good overseas drivers struggling to tame them, Triple Eight has never been shy when its come to putting imports in its cars.

It famously fielded a wildcard entry for Mattias Ekstrom and Andy Priaulx at the Bathurst 1000, the pair finishing an impressive 10th.

Factory Porsche drivers Matt Campbell and Earl Bamber then scored Supercars endurance drives alongside Shane van Gisbergen in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

A number of local options outside of Feeney have been taken off the market recently, with the likes of Chaz Mostert and Nick Percat re-signing with their current teams.

Cam Waters is also supposedly unavailable thanks to an option on his Tickford Racing contract.

shares
comments
Supercars bullish about at-risk events

Previous article

Supercars bullish about at-risk events
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren F1's Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

9 h
2
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

3
IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

4
Formula 1

"Hero" Grosjean confronted robbers in burglary attempt

5
Formula 1

F1 ready to act as Hamilton Commission report released

9 h
Latest news
International drivers on Triple Eight's shortlist
SUPC

International drivers on Triple Eight's shortlist

48m
Supercars bullish about at-risk events
SUPC

Supercars bullish about at-risk events

Jul 12, 2021
Supercars stewards explain perceived inconsistency
Video Inside
SUPC

Supercars stewards explain perceived inconsistency

Jul 12, 2021
Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen runs down Whincup again
Video Inside
SUPC

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen runs down Whincup again

Jul 11, 2021
Townsville Supercars: Whincup dominates Shootout
Video Inside
SUPC

Townsville Supercars: Whincup dominates Shootout

Jul 11, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars stewards explain perceived inconsistency 01:12
Supercars
23 h

Supercars stewards explain perceived inconsistency

Supercars: Van Gisbergen runs down Whincup again 05:45
Supercars
Jul 11, 2021

Supercars: Van Gisbergen runs down Whincup again

Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener 06:01
Supercars
Jul 10, 2021

Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener

Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace 00:45
Supercars
Jul 9, 2021

Supercars: Van Gisbergen sets Friday pace

Supercars: Reynolds tops opening practice at Townsville 500 00:32
Supercars
Jul 9, 2021

Supercars: Reynolds tops opening practice at Townsville 500

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars bullish about at-risk events
Supercars

Supercars bullish about at-risk events

Supercars stewards explain perceived inconsistency Townsville
Video Inside
Supercars

Supercars stewards explain perceived inconsistency

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Jamie Whincup More from
Jamie Whincup
Feeney 'blocking out' Whincup speculation
Supercars

Feeney 'blocking out' Whincup speculation

Whincup drops young talent hint
Supercars

Whincup drops young talent hint

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime
Supercars

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Triple Eight Race Engineering More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener Townsville
Video Inside
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener

Ingall eyeing important first Triple Eight test
Supercars

Ingall eyeing important first Triple Eight test

Dakar winner Price lands top Supercars recruit
Offroad

Dakar winner Price lands top Supercars recruit

Trending Today

McLaren F1's Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren F1's Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar's new Nashville street course: the track designer's guide

"Hero" Grosjean confronted robbers in burglary attempt
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Hero" Grosjean confronted robbers in burglary attempt

F1 ready to act as Hamilton Commission report released
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 ready to act as Hamilton Commission report released

WRC working on plan for 2022 USA event
WRC WRC

WRC working on plan for 2022 USA event

Gumout Racing Series results 2000-07-22
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

Gumout Racing Series results 2000-07-22

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits
Vintage Vintage

NHRA's 50 Greatest Drivers - No. 1, Don Garlits

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Latest news

International drivers on Triple Eight's shortlist
Supercars Supercars

International drivers on Triple Eight's shortlist

Supercars bullish about at-risk events
Supercars Supercars

Supercars bullish about at-risk events

Supercars stewards explain perceived inconsistency
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Supercars stewards explain perceived inconsistency

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen runs down Whincup again
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen runs down Whincup again

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.